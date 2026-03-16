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US Won't Alter Stance After Interior Restores Riverbed Opinion

By Corey Rothauser ( March 16, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Federal attorneys told the D.C. federal court that the U.S. Department of the Interior has reinstated a prior legal opinion concluding that North Dakota, not the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, owns mineral rights beneath a portion of the Missouri River flowing through the Fort Berthold Reservation....

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