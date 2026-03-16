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Dems Slam FCC Broadcast License Threat Over Iran Coverage

By Christopher Cole ( March 16, 2026, 8:38 PM EDT) -- U.S. Senate Democrats have called on Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr to resign for warning the FCC could pull broadcast licenses over news organizations' coverage of the Iran war, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calling the agency chief's comment "vindictive, fascist stuff."...

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