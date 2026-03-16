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Anduril Nabs $20B Army Enterprise Contract

By Madeline Lyskawa ( March 16, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Anduril Industries Inc. secured a new $20 billion enterprise contract with the U.S. Army, under which the agency consolidated its procurement of the company's existing and future commercially available technologies, including Anduril's artificial intelligence platform Lattice....

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