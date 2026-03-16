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Paramount Head Countersues Over $150M 'Shakedown' Suit

By Craig Clough ( March 16, 2026, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Paramount President Jeff Shell fired back Monday at a $150 million lawsuit filed against him in California state court alleging he failed to pay for crisis communications services and revealed insider company information, filing counterclaims against the plaintiff he says is a professional gambler who "overplayed his hand" perpetrating a "shakedown."...

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