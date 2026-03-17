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Md. Appeals Court Upholds Ax Of MedStar Data Sharing Suit

By Allison Grande ( March 16, 2026, 11:20 PM EDT) -- A Maryland state appeals court refused to revive a proposed class action accusing MedStar Health Inc. of illegally sharing patients' personal information with Facebook and Google, finding that the type of data that was allegedly divulged isn't protected by the state's wiretap statute....

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