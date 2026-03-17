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Clyde & Co Can't Block Lawyer From Suing In Dubai

By Hanna Vioque ( March 17, 2026, 7:52 PM GMT) -- A London judge has refused to grant Clyde & Co. an injunction preventing a lawyer from suing in Dubai to force the firm to pay his full bonus, concluding it was unlikely that an English arbitration agreement was still valid. ...

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