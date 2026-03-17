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Book Distributor Baker & Taylor Hits Ch. 11 To Wind Down

By Clara Geoghegan ( March 17, 2026, 11:01 AM EDT) -- Baker & Taylor, a 198-year-old book distributor, sought bankruptcy protection in New Jersey with at least $100 million in liabilities after the COVID-19 pandemic, litigation and a loan default forced it to shut down operations and begin a wind-down process last year....

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