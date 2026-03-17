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Zoox Stockholders Push For Amazon Ex-Exec Texts, Emails

By Jarek Rutz ( March 17, 2026, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A pair of Zoox Inc. stockholders have asked the Delaware Chancery Court to force Amazon.com Inc. to provide additional documents in litigation challenging its $1.3 billion acquisition of the self-driving vehicle startup, arguing that a former Amazon executive's communications could shed light on particulars of the allegedly conflict-tainted deal....

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