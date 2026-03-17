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China Surveillance To Make Radio Conf. Tougher, Senate Told

By Christopher Cole ( March 17, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- China's ability to monitor foreign visitors from the moment they step onto its soil will make it harder for U.S. officials to navigate next year's critical treaty-making conference on radio spectrum rules in Shanghai, experts told the U.S. Senate Tuesday....

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