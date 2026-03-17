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FCC OKs Alaska Plan Changes As Tribe Moves To New Village

By Nadia Dreid ( March 17, 2026, 9:20 PM EDT) -- GCI Communication Corp. won't have to continue to provide service to an Alaskan Native village in the state's eroding coastal lowland after its population moved on to new territory that was gained in a land swap with the federal government, the Federal Communications Commission has ruled....

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