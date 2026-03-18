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Taft Widens Colorado Reach With 7 Lawyers From BCLP

By Tracey Read ( March 18, 2026, 1:05 PM EDT) -- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP has brought on seven lawyers at its Colorado Springs office from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner to enhance its sports law, intellectual property, employment and litigation practices....

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