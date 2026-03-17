Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Indicted Atty's Party Was Actually Campaign Launch, Jury Told

By Brian Steele ( March 17, 2026, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Those in attendance at a March 2018 party held by BDK Law Group LLC at the center of multiple wire fraud charges expected attorney Dennis A. Bradley Jr. to announce his campaign for the Connecticut state Senate that night, even though it was billed simply as a thank-you party, a former colleague who emceed the event told a Connecticut federal jury Tuesday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®