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NJ Firm Pushes For Rare Arbitration Redo In Fee-Split Dispute

By Carla Baranauckas ( March 18, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Garden State law firm urged a New Jersey appellate panel Wednesday to throw out an arbitrator's fee-split award it said was "riddled with obvious mistakes" and issued in violation of the parties' agreement, while acknowledging that overturning arbitration decisions is "difficult" and rarely granted....

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