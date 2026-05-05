Exelon Shareholders Fight Objectors' Fee Bid On Bribery Deal
By Lauraann Wood ( May 5, 2026, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Exelon shareholders seeking an Illinois federal judge's approval on a derivative settlement addressing subsidiary Commonwealth Edison's legislative bribery scheme argued Tuesday that shareholders who've opposed the deal should not receive attorney fees because their three-year fight against approval has not substantially benefited the litigation....
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