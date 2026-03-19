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Rapper Says There's 'No World' Where He'd Pay Fired Manager

By Lauraann Wood ( March 18, 2026, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Chance the Rapper never discussed paying his former manager commissions for three years after their relationship ended, and "there's no world" in which he would agree to such a payment arrangement given his position and reputation in the music industry, the rapper told Illinois jurors Wednesday....

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