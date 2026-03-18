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FCC Removes 4 Drone Systems From Security Risk List

By Christopher Cole ( March 18, 2026, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has authorized more drones for distribution on the U.S. market, after defense officials cleared them from posing national security risks....

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