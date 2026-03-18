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What Happens In Vegas: LA Official Sues Over Ethics Fine

By Craig Clough ( March 18, 2026, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles City Councilman John Lee sued the city's ethics commission Tuesday in a California court, saying it wrongly levied a fine of over $138,000 against him on allegations that he participated in a debaucherous Las Vegas trip nine years ago that landed Mitch Englander, Lee's City Council predecessor and his boss at the time, in federal prison....

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