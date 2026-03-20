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Expert Analysis

What's Next For The Advanced Air Mobility Sector

By Jennifer Trock, Levi McAllister and Ksenia Andreeva ( March 20, 2026, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Advanced air mobility represents an emerging sector dedicated to the safe and efficient integration of highly automated technologies into the national airspace. Advanced air mobility, or AAM, encompasses a range of innovations, including new and increasingly automated aircraft types powered by new technologies, such as electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft that can operate below 5,000 feet....

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