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Ill. Panel Suggests Suspension Of Atty Over Fraud

By Corey Rothauser ( March 18, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT) -- An Illinois attorney disciplinary panel has recommended a five-month suspension for a southern Illinois criminal defense lawyer after finding that he knowingly participated in fraudulent real estate loan transactions and helped another attorney carry out the scheme....

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