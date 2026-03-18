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Apple Took Masimo IP But No Remedy Warranted, Judge Says

By Lauren Berg ( March 18, 2026, 11:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge determined Apple misappropriated two out of five of Masimo Corp.'s asserted trade secrets related to pulse oximetry technology for its smartwatches, but found Masimo's requests for an injunction and attorney fees unwarranted, according to a December bench trial ruling that was unsealed this week....

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