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Expert Analysis

Meta Coverage Ruling Could Erode Broad Duty To Defend

By Cort Malone and Jamie O'Neill ( March 19, 2026, 1:21 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Superior Court's Feb. 27 ruling in Hartford Casualty Insurance Co. v. Instagram LLC represents a significant and potentially troubling decision for policyholders. The court determined that a group of insurance companies have no duty to defend Meta Platforms Inc., the company behind Facebook and Instagram, against thousands of lawsuits alleging that its platforms were designed to be addictive to children....

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