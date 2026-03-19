Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Civil Rights Groups Back Creek Freedmen's Citizenship Battle

By Crystal Owens ( March 19, 2026, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Civil rights groups are looking to back two members of the Muscogee Creek Freedmen Band in their bid to postpone a May 30 special tribal election until they're approved for citizenship, arguing that the delay in processing their applications is legally indefensible and risks invalidating the results of the election itself....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies