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NJ Justices Say Wage Laws Protect Unauthorized Workers

By Irene Spezzamonte ( March 19, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- New Jersey wage and hour protections require employers to pay employees regardless of their immigration status, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday, finding that state law doesn't clash with federal immigration law prohibiting the employment of immigrants living in the country without legal permission....

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