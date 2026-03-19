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Consumers' Research Objects To Latest FCC Fees

By Nadia Dreid ( March 19, 2026, 10:55 PM EDT) -- The conservative group that sued the Federal Communications Commission to have the Universal Service Fund declared unlawful wants the agency to set the percentage that phone companies have to contribute next quarter at zero, arguing that the program is not legal....

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