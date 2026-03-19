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Chance The Rapper Could 'Smell Court' Before Firing Manager

By Lauraann Wood ( March 19, 2026, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Chance the Rapper felt his once-close relationship with his former manager straining after he couldn't accept a Grammy Award on his own, but the rapper could really "smell court" once the manager sent a letter mischaracterizing their dynamic and the role he played in it, Illinois jurors heard Thursday....

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