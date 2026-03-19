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FTC Official Says 'Reverse Acquihires' Come With 'Risk'

By Bryan Koenig ( March 19, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A senior Federal Trade Commission antitrust staffer said Thursday that nothing about "reverse acquihires" should let companies think they can skirt merger scrutiny, arguing in Washington, D.C., remarks that the deals clearly amount to the acquisition of assets covered under U.S. antitrust law....

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