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ITC Clears Apple's Redesigned Apple Watch For Import

By Dani Kass ( April 17, 2026, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday signed off on an administrative law judge's finding that Apple has sufficiently redesigned its smartwatch so it doesn't infringe Masimo Corp.'s patents and is therefore not bound by a 2023 import ban....

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