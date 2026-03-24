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DOT Awards $21M To Boost Tribal Road Safety

By Crystal Owens ( March 24, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded more than $21 million in grants to fund 84 projects for 61 tribal nations, an effort it says will help reduce roadway fatalities and serious injuries on Indigenous lands....

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