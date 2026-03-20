Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chance The Rapper Beats Ex-Manager's Pay Claim

By Lauraann Wood ( March 20, 2026, 11:16 PM EDT) -- Illinois jurors sided with Chance the Rapper on Friday over his ex-manager's claim that the rapper improperly abandoned a handshake deal to pay the manager certain commissions during and for three years after their relationship, awarding the rapper $35 and recommending the return of a website he had long used to promote and market his music. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies