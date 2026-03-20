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Law Firm Trying To 'Overthrow' Ill. City's Counsel, Suit Says

By Celeste Bott ( March 20, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A Chicago suburb has sued the law firm Odelson Murphey Frazier & McGrath in Illinois state court, asking a Cook County judge to block its involvement in a federal lawsuit brought by a former city employee accusing the mayor of extortion and retaliation and in a dispute involving the Teamsters at the Illinois Labor Relations Board....

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