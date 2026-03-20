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BofA Hit With 2nd Class Suit Over Alleged $328M Crypto Scam

By Carla Baranauckas ( March 20, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Bank of America and a New Jersey IRA‑LLC facilitator are facing a growing wave of litigation over their alleged roles in enabling the $328 million Goliath Ventures cryptocurrency scam, with two new federal class actions filed this week accusing them of helping steer retirement and investment funds into what prosecutors say was a massive Ponzi scheme....

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