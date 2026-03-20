Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Builders Can Proceed As Class In Fee Suit, NC Justices Say

By Abigail Harrison ( March 20, 2026, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Homebuilders challenging the City of Raleigh's capital facilities fee ordinances can proceed within a certified class action after North Carolina's highest court ruled Friday that state statute requires unlawful fees be returned to the payor regardless of who ultimately shouldered the cost....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms