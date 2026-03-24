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Expert Analysis

EU Ruling Signals More Intrusion Into Commercial Arbitration

By Paul Levine, Carlos Ramos-Mrosovsky and Kayla Auza ( March 24, 2026, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Feb. 26 opinion of the Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union in NV Reibel v. JSC VO Stankoimport is the next step in a long line of measures chipping away at the viability of international arbitration in the European Union....

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