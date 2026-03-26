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Expert Analysis

New French In-House Privilege Reshapes Arbitration Strategy

By Samaa Haridi and Agnès Bizard ( March 26, 2026, 2:07 PM GMT) -- On Feb. 18, the French Constitutional Council ushered in a new era for in-house counsel in France by granting them certain aspects of legal privilege, a professional cornerstone that had been out of their purview for decades.[1]...

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