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Atty, New Firm Face DQ Bid In Fight Over Arbitration Fees

By Joyce Hanson ( March 23, 2026, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A woman being sued by a Chinese law firm in Washington federal court as it looks to get paid for its arbitration services seeks to disqualify the firm's U.S.-based counsel, saying her lawyer went to work for the American firm but didn't disclose that she had been involved in the case....

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