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Expert Analysis

What To Watch At The 2026 ABA Antitrust Spring Meeting

By Manish Kumar, Kevin Yingling and Sean Long ( March 24, 2026, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association's 74th Antitrust Spring Meeting takes place in Washington, D.C., from March 25 to March 27. In both 2023 and 2024, about 50 U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission officials appeared on the program. In early 2025, each agency prohibited official participation in ABA events.[1] This year, almost none of the confirmed speakers carry an agency title, though some agency attorneys are listed without affiliation.[2]...

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