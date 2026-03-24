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5 Takeaways From California's 2026 State Of The Judiciary

By Emily Sawicki ( March 24, 2026, 2:39 PM EDT) -- California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero highlighted positive collaboration among the state's judicial, legislative and executive branches, which she called "sister branches," in this year's State of the Judiciary Address, which otherwise focused on the court system's ongoing challenges including an ongoing need to fill judgeships and concerns over federal immigration enforcement in state courthouses. ...

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