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Enviros To Sue Over Timber Project At Flathead Nat'l Forest

By Joyce Hanson ( March 26, 2026, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Two environmental nonprofits have notified the Trump administration they will bring a lawsuit against the government over the recently approved West Reservoir timber project at Flathead National Forest, alleging new road building could harm protected wildlife....

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