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Baltimore Takes XAI To Court Over Grok's Sexual Deepfakes

By Lauren Berg ( March 24, 2026, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Baltimore on Tuesday became one of the first municipalities to sue Elon Musk's xAI over the Grok artificial intelligence platform's ability to transform ordinary photographs into nonconsensual sexualized deepfake images, including creating child sexual abuse material, saying it's exposing city residents to degrading content, harassment and psychological harm....

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