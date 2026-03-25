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NJ Panel Grills Judge For Berating Teens, Deportation Threats

By George Woolston ( March 25, 2026, 4:33 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's judicial disciplinary body questioned a municipal judge on Wednesday about why he believed it was appropriate to berate children and threaten their families with deportation during truancy hearings....

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