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9th Circ. Affirms Pelosi Attacker's Conviction, 30-Year Bid

By Rae Ann Varona ( March 25, 2026, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit Wednesday affirmed the conviction and 30-year prison sentence for a man who attempted to kidnap former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and assaulted her husband, holding in a published opinion that a California federal court properly resentenced him after failing to let him directly address the judge before sentencing....

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