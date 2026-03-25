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Cognizant Must Face Clorox's $380M Suit Over Login Sharing

By Dorothy Atkins ( March 25, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A California state judge has trimmed Clorox's $380 million lawsuit accusing the cybersecurity company Cognizant of enabling a "catastrophic" 2023 cyberattack by voluntarily handing over Clorox employee passwords after hackers merely asked for them, tossing an intentional misrepresentation claim but keeping the bulk of the suit alive....

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