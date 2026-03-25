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Swissport Owes OT Over Unpaid Breaks, Suit Says

By Katherine Smith ( March 25, 2026, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Aviation services provider Swissport USA Inc. violated Washington wage laws by depriving its employees of their overtime pay and requiring them to remain on duty throughout meal and rest breaks, according to a proposed class action filed in state court....

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