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Expert Analysis

Berk May Spur More Pushback Against Med Mal Gatekeeping

By Michael Quinn and Brian Murphy ( March 31, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- At first read, the U.S. Supreme Court's Jan. 20 decision in Berk v. Choy appears to be a run-of-the-mill application of the Erie doctrine and the Rules Enabling Act — i.e., a reminder that a federal procedural rule trumps its state counterpart — to a medical malpractice case....

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