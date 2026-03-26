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Split Del. High Court Affirms Paramount Merger Docs Ruling

By Hailey Konnath ( March 26, 2026, 12:08 AM EDT) -- In a split decision, the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed with a lower court's finding that news articles containing anonymous sourcing were reliable enough to support investors' demands for records pertaining to Paramount Global's merger with Skydance Media....

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