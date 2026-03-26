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FKA Twigs Says LaBeouf Continues 'Abuse' With Illegal NDA

By Lauren Berg ( March 26, 2026, 11:56 PM EDT) -- English musician FKA twigs says actor Shia LaBeouf has tried to silence her with an illegal nondisclosure agreement that was included in the settlement the former couple entered to resolve her sexual battery claims, according to a new lawsuit filed in California state court....

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