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Watchdog Suit Seeking NJ AG Ethics Training Docs Revived

By Rose Krebs ( March 26, 2026, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel on Thursday revived a government watchdog's suit over the state attorney general's office's denial of its public records request for attorney ethics training materials, ruling the trial court should have conducted an in camera review of the requested documents before dismissing the complaint....

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