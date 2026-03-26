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'House Of Cards' Loss Not Tied To Spacey Illness, Jury Finds

By Craig Clough ( March 26, 2026, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A California jury has found that actor Kevin Spacey's absence from the final season of "House of Cards" was not due to a sex addiction sickness he was being treated for, a verdict that denies claims by the production companies behind the show that its insurers owed them around $100 million when he failed to return for the hit Netflix series' swan song....

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