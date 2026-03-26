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FCC Advances IP Networks, But Consumer Worries Persist

By Christopher Cole ( March 26, 2026, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Federal regulators pushed ahead Thursday on the national transition to all internet-based phone networks although concerns remain among public advocates that parts of the U.S. population that still rely on copper wires could eventually be left stranded....

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