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Analysis

4 Key Questions On Tariff Investigations

By Dylan Moroses ( March 26, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. announced a bevy of new trade investigations this month to underpin a tariff regime intended to replace duties struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, but questions remain about the fate of deals struck with trading partners and whether importers will face higher tariffs....

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